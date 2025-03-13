Out in a limb

Run run run….Commie runs for mikes on our walk. She will go out as far as that far hedge. A bit scary at first & I have to watch where she is one she’s off.

A good girl though as she knows to keep an eye on me & always comes back when I shout.

I liked this shot as you can see the far hills. The one on the far right is Beacon Fell, Connies home territory.



It’s quite good really as I walk slowly along & Connie getting plenty of exercise.

I have also been to Move it or Loose it too this morning.

Ready for a sit down with feet up tonight.