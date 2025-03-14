Previous
Calvin’s house by happypat
Photo 858

Calvin’s house

I think I have posted this farmhouse before but this is a side view. As you can see lots of work. It’s taken him & Graham & a few if the near neighbours ages to find the water metre.

A funny story!.
I was really keen to see the eclipse of the moon this morning & happened to wake up around 3am. I looked out if the window & thought great I can see the moon from our bedroom.
I woke a couple times more & checked & I could still see it so at 6.30am I got up put my dressing gown on, disturbed Connie & went down to the far end of the garden. When I got there I realised it was cloudy & my moon was a street light down the road.
I was disappointed!
Cathy said Garth had seen it really well on South Island NZ but didn’t take a photo as he & Alex’s husband Simon were drinking Margaritas!
I get worse!

https://365project.org/happypat/365/2025-03-14
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
235% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
🤣🤣🤣 Oh Pat! Classic! I had heard the eclipse was not visible in England as it would be below the horizon by then. Funny about your NZ family missing it boozing!

Lovely farmhouse. I am sure he will do well there.
March 14th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
March 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ooo it’s all good fun.
March 14th, 2025  
julia ace
Look like a big job.. He should get George Clarke on the job.
We had the blood moon then the eclipse here.. I was a bit hopeless as didn't get out the camera snd tripod just the cellphone .. but at least its a record.
March 14th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
@casablanca Yes it was visible, I got up just after 5.00 a.m. to watch and take photos. It was supposed to be red but It wasn't from where I was watching.
March 14th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
An interesting old house.
March 14th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@susiemc Aggghhh!! I was misinformed. But then again, my area is so built up it has to be pretty high in the sky to see it at all. I am glad you saw it.
March 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact