Calvin’s house

I think I have posted this farmhouse before but this is a side view. As you can see lots of work. It’s taken him & Graham & a few if the near neighbours ages to find the water metre.A funny story!.I was really keen to see the eclipse of the moon this morning & happened to wake up around 3am. I looked out if the window & thought great I can see the moon from our bedroom.I woke a couple times more & checked & I could still see it so at 6.30am I got up put my dressing gown on, disturbed Connie & went down to the far end of the garden. When I got there I realised it was cloudy & my moon was a street light down the road.I was disappointed!Cathy said Garth had seen it really well on South Island NZ but didn’t take a photo as he & Alex’s husband Simon were drinking Margaritas!I get worse!