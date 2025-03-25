Sign up
Previous
Photo 859
Maureen is 90 today.
One of our Move it or Loose It ladies celebrated her 90th birthday today.
There was a surprise lunch & she had two birthday cakes!
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
4
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5550
photos
123
followers
110
following
235% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
25th March 2025 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
90
Joan Robillard
ace
And an explosive candle. Wonderful
March 25th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
She looks great for 90! I should look so good by then!
March 25th, 2025
julia
ace
Goodness two cakes.. I hope she didn't sit on her lunch after she blew out the candles..
March 25th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@julzmaioro
Ha ha I hope not too…she was actually sitting in the seat behind.
March 25th, 2025
