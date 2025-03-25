Previous
Maureen is 90 today. by happypat
Maureen is 90 today.

One of our Move it or Loose It ladies celebrated her 90th birthday today.
There was a surprise lunch & she had two birthday cakes!
Pat Knowles


@happypat
Joan Robillard
And an explosive candle. Wonderful
March 25th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell
She looks great for 90! I should look so good by then!
March 25th, 2025  
julia
Goodness two cakes.. I hope she didn't sit on her lunch after she blew out the candles..
March 25th, 2025  
Pat Knowles
@julzmaioro Ha ha I hope not too…she was actually sitting in the seat behind.
March 25th, 2025  
