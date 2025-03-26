Previous
Raffle prize by happypat
Raffle prize

A very nice cheese hamper…….thank you!

26th March 2025

Pat Knowles

happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
