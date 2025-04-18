Previous
Wood at the bottom of the garden mark 2 by happypat
Wood at the bottom of the garden mark 2

This was the photo I thought I had put up yesterday. Shows the wood from the lawn & road behind the hedge then a glimpse of the new houses through the trees.

18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
You do have a fabulous spot, Pat. How's the neck? Feeling less sore?
April 18th, 2025  
