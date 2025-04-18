Sign up
Previous
Photo 861
Wood at the bottom of the garden mark 2
This was the photo I thought I had put up yesterday. Shows the wood from the lawn & road behind the hedge then a glimpse of the new houses through the trees.
No need to comment!
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
1
1
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5569
photos
125
followers
89
following
854
855
856
857
858
859
860
861
4699
4700
4701
4702
4703
4704
861
4705
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
17th April 2025 4:30pm
Tags
mark
,
2
,
wood
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
You do have a fabulous spot, Pat. How's the neck? Feeling less sore?
April 18th, 2025
