Photo 865
Blackberries
Enough for three pies & all picked & in the freezer in half an hour!
Scratched arms though!!
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
Pat Knowles
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5685
photos
119
followers
85
following
Tags
fruit
,
blackberries
Beverley
Ooo delicious…
August 15th, 2025
