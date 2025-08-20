Sign up
Photo 866
Artwork by Max 2
A side view of this sculpture by Max.
There is a motor at the side to make the eyeball move.
Creepy!
https://365project.org/happypat/365/2025-08-20
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
model
,
sculpture
