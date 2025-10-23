Previous
Spreading tarmac by happypat
Photo 868

Spreading tarmac

This is the clever machine that lays the new tarmac.
The truck backs as near as it can to this machine & the new tarmac come out between the sides.
A very quick way……..the men are there with rakes but its surprisingly accurate.

23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Pat Knowles

Beverley ace
Clever…
October 23rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
It looks a smooth result! A very clever machine, not seen one like that.
October 23rd, 2025  
Shirley ace
Cool certainly clever
October 23rd, 2025  
julia ace
Going to be a very smart finished job.. These machines are pretty clever..
October 23rd, 2025  
