Previous
Photo 868
Spreading tarmac
This is the clever machine that lays the new tarmac.
The truck backs as near as it can to this machine & the new tarmac come out between the sides.
A very quick way……..the men are there with rakes but its surprisingly accurate.
https://365project.org/happypat/365/2025-10-23
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
4
1
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5731
photos
121
followers
86
following
237% complete
861
862
863
864
865
866
867
868
4854
4855
4856
4857
4858
4859
868
4860
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
23rd October 2025 10:57am
Tags
tarmac
,
spreading
Beverley
ace
Clever…
October 23rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
It looks a smooth result! A very clever machine, not seen one like that.
October 23rd, 2025
Shirley
ace
Cool certainly clever
October 23rd, 2025
julia
ace
Going to be a very smart finished job.. These machines are pretty clever..
October 23rd, 2025
