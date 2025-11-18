Previous
Perfect day for golf. by happypat
Photo 869

Perfect day for golf.

Who wouldn’t love playing gold on this course.
My late brothers son has run this golf course for many years so a second home to Michael.
They do quite a few funerals & do them very well.

