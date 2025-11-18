Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 869
Perfect day for golf.
Who wouldn’t love playing gold on this course.
My late brothers son has run this golf course for many years so a second home to Michael.
They do quite a few funerals & do them very well.
https://365project.org/happypat/365/2025-11-18
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5740
photos
120
followers
85
following
238% complete
View this month »
862
863
864
865
866
867
868
869
Latest from all albums
4862
4863
4864
4865
4866
4867
869
4868
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
17th November 2025 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
golf
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close