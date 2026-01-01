Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 870
New Years Day Concert from Vienna.
Always a treat on New Years Day, such lovely music & this years conductor Yannick-Nezet-Seguin was a real star.
https://365project.org/happypat/365/2026-01-01
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5781
photos
120
followers
85
following
238% complete
View this month »
863
864
865
866
867
868
869
870
Latest from all albums
4902
4903
4904
4905
4906
4907
870
4908
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
1st January 2026 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
day
,
new
,
concert
,
year’s
Pam Knowler
ace
It was wonderful wasn’t it. We always try to watch it. I once tried to book seats for it but you had to book years in advance! Back to the TV for a good seat! 🤣
January 1st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close