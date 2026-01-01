Previous
New Years Day Concert from Vienna. by happypat
New Years Day Concert from Vienna.

Always a treat on New Years Day, such lovely music & this years conductor Yannick-Nezet-Seguin was a real star.


Pam Knowler ace
It was wonderful wasn’t it. We always try to watch it. I once tried to book seats for it but you had to book years in advance! Back to the TV for a good seat! 🤣
January 1st, 2026  
