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Previous
Photo 872
Just a little paddle perhaps!
She does actually go in the sea quite a way……
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
21st March 2026 11:56am
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connie
julia
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Looks like she going for a big mouthful of salt water.
March 22nd, 2026
Beverley
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i bet shes soo happy to be with you both...
March 22nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Enjoying her paddling and exploring !!
March 22nd, 2026
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