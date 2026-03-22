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Just a little paddle perhaps! by happypat
Photo 872

Just a little paddle perhaps!

She does actually go in the sea quite a way……

22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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julia ace
Looks like she going for a big mouthful of salt water.
March 22nd, 2026  
Beverley ace
i bet shes soo happy to be with you both...
March 22nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Enjoying her paddling and exploring !!
March 22nd, 2026  
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