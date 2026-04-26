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Previous
Photo 873
A bit of fizz!
A little bit of New Zealand!
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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14
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4
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
26th April 2026 5:36pm
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celebration
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
How lovely. Cheers 🥂🍾
April 26th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
Cheers!
April 26th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Cheers!
April 26th, 2026
julia
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A nice refreshing tipple.. Good choice..
April 26th, 2026
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