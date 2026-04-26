Previous
A bit of fizz! by happypat
Photo 873

A bit of fizz!

A little bit of New Zealand!
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
239% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
How lovely. Cheers 🥂🍾
April 26th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
Cheers!
April 26th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Cheers!
April 26th, 2026  
julia ace
A nice refreshing tipple.. Good choice..
April 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact