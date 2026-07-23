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Bruise by happypat
Photo 877

Bruise

This is the mess my arm is in after my hospital visit!
Not a good advert for that department! Sometimes it can’t be helped but this is a bit drastic I think. It’s sore too.

https://365project.org/happypat/365/2026-07-23
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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