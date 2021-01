Casuarina Tree She-Oak ~

Casuarina wood is dense & very hard, which makes it an excellent fuelwood. Indigenous Australians have traditionally used the wood for shields, clubs & boomerangs. In colonial times, wood from various species was used for roof shingles, fencing, handles & bullock yokes.

Fruit are tiny, winged nutlets that each contain one seed. The fruits are contained in woody, cone-like structures that are 0.75 in. (2 cm) long.