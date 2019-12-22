Previous
Standing Firm Against The Wind ~ by happysnaps
Standing Firm Against The Wind ~

This pelican had to stand firm as the wind was whipping across the lakes this day.

22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Diana Ludwigs
Fabulous shot, we have the same horrible wind here. Fav
December 21st, 2019  
Sue Cooper
Fabulous shot. FAV! FAV! FAV!
December 21st, 2019  
KoalaGardens🐨
this is a terrific capture!
December 21st, 2019  
