Photo 2182
Standing Firm Against The Wind ~
This pelican had to stand firm as the wind was whipping across the lakes this day.
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
3
3
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3821
photos
63
followers
66
following
597% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
18th December 2019 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
wind.
,
pelican.
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Fabulous shot, we have the same horrible wind here. Fav
December 21st, 2019
Sue Cooper
ace
Fabulous shot. FAV! FAV! FAV!
December 21st, 2019
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
this is a terrific capture!
December 21st, 2019
