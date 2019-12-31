Previous
"Two Birds" Clouds ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2191

"Two Birds" Clouds ~

These clouds looked so like birds hovering in the blue sky.

31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
the one on the left is particularly good - hovering :)
December 30th, 2019  
