Photo 2215
Natural Camouflage ~
Walking be the lake I nearly missed this lizard in the shadows.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
21st January 2020 9:50am
Privacy
Public
Tags
lizard.
,
lake.
