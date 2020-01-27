Previous
Eucomis Comosa.....Pineapple Lily ~ by happysnaps
Eucomis Comosa.....Pineapple Lily ~

Grown from a bulb this is my first flower...
It likes the sun.....
There is another ..
Eocomis bi-colour the flower is actually the shape of a pineapple..
I am trying to purchase a bulb.
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
