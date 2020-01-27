Sign up
Photo 2218
Eucomis Comosa.....Pineapple Lily ~
Grown from a bulb this is my first flower...
It likes the sun.....
There is another ..
Eocomis bi-colour the flower is actually the shape of a pineapple..
I am trying to purchase a bulb.
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
365
NIKON D3300
22nd January 2020 1:48pm
pineapple
,
flower.
,
bulb.
,
lily.
