Photo 2234
Just Sitting On The Roof ~
Sitting on a friend’s patio this Kooka just sat on the roof next door & watched us..His poor feet were misshapen & he looks to be getting on in years...still a lovely bird.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
roof.
bird.
kookaburra.
Diana
ace
Such adorable birds, lovely shot.
February 11th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet "old?" Kooka - he must have needed your company !
February 11th, 2020
