Previous
Next
Just Sitting On The Roof ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2234

Just Sitting On The Roof ~

Sitting on a friend’s patio this Kooka just sat on the roof next door & watched us..His poor feet were misshapen & he looks to be getting on in years...still a lovely bird.


12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
612% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such adorable birds, lovely shot.
February 11th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet "old?" Kooka - he must have needed your company !
February 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise