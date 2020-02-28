Previous
Courtship ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2250

Courtship ~

These lovely swans performed a beautiful ballet.
A delight to view.

28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
Lou Ann ace
So very sweet.
February 27th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these two.
February 27th, 2020  
