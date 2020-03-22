Previous
Next
Three Beautiful Classic 1930’s Cars ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2273

Three Beautiful Classic 1930’s Cars ~

Driving to do the weekly shop we passed this garage with these three beauties outside.
Couldn’t stop so as traffic was slow I managed three shots.
Two 1930’s Fords...& a beautiful Chevrolet.
22nd March 2020 22nd Mar 20

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
622% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise