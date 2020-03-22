Sign up
Photo 2273
Three Beautiful Classic 1930’s Cars ~
Driving to do the weekly shop we passed this garage with these three beauties outside.
Couldn’t stop so as traffic was slow I managed three shots.
Two 1930’s Fords...& a beautiful Chevrolet.
22nd March 2020
22nd Mar 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
19th March 2020 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cars.
,
garage.
,
chevrolet.
,
ford.
