Photo 2278
Busy Bees Doing What Busy Bees Do ~
These two bees were buzzing loudly as they buried their heads in the flowers.
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4013
photos
62
followers
65
following
624% complete
2271
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
2277
2278
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
20th March 2020 4:50pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
pollen.
,
flower.
,
bees.
