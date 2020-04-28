Previous
Growing More Like Mum ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2310

Growing More Like Mum ~

You will note that the cygnets beak is becoming less white & more red.
Also the greyish feathers are darkening....
I so enjoy watching this cygnet grow.
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
Diana ace
It sure has grown very fast, lovely shot.
April 27th, 2020  
