Photo 2310
Growing More Like Mum ~
You will note that the cygnets beak is becoming less white & more red.
Also the greyish feathers are darkening....
I so enjoy watching this cygnet grow.
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4077
photos
61
followers
65
following
632% complete
Tags
lake.
,
reflection.
,
swan.
,
ripples.
,
cygnet.
Diana
ace
It sure has grown very fast, lovely shot.
April 27th, 2020
