Photo 2318
Jordan T...Meets The Lorikeets ~
The noise was loud in the back garden.
Jordan T had to investigate..so he sat in the seed tray..
Up close & personal....Now he knows where the noise comes from.
6th May 2020
6th May 20
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4092
photos
69
followers
70
following
635% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
2nd May 2020 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jordan
,
t.
,
birds.
,
koala.
,
lorikeets.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! I see he has pulled down his felt hat over his ears to dim the noisy Lorikeets !!
May 5th, 2020
