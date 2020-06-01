Sign up
Photo 2344
The Last Evening of Autumn 2020 ~
5.45 pm.....
Glorious sky after a beautiful, warm sunny autumn day.
This week we could invite 5 friends into our home.
It was wonderful to meet with friends,chat & enjoy a coffee..
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
clouds.
,
sky.
,
evening.
