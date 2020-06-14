Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2357
Squabbling For a Chip ~
If you look carefully in the centre towards the bottom you can see the one lone chip they are squabbling over.
A small seagull is about to claim it.with mouth wide open.
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4171
photos
71
followers
73
following
645% complete
View this month »
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
Latest from all albums
2354
1811
2355
1812
2356
1813
2357
1814
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
6th June 2020 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees.
,
chip.
,
beach.
,
seagulls.
,
wings.
Diana
ace
What a wonderful capture of these greedy gulls Valerie! somehow it looks like a happy shot ;-)
June 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close