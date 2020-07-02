Previous
Backyard Stand Off ~ by happysnaps
Backyard Stand Off ~


Where four fences meet ‘old Mr Puss ‘ confronted ‘ young Tobias.’
Tobias has made poor Mr Puss’s life miserable since he arrived in late May.
Today, Mr Puss stood his ground & Tobias backed off.
They live two houses apart.
Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
