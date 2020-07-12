Sign up
Photo 2385
Black Swan Family ~
I do hope these two adorable cygnets will grow safely.
I visited the lake yesterday & thought this so sweet.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4227
photos
70
followers
72
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
10th July 2020 12:03pm
Tags
lake.
,
family.
,
swan.
,
cygnets.
bep
They are well protected! Nice capture.
July 11th, 2020
