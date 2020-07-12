Previous
Black Swan Family ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2385

Black Swan Family ~

I do hope these two adorable cygnets will grow safely.
I visited the lake yesterday & thought this so sweet.

12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Photo Details

bep
They are well protected! Nice capture.
July 11th, 2020  
