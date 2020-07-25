Previous
Over My Fence ~ by happysnaps
Over My Fence ~

This lovely Hibiscus is just over my neighbor's fence...
They look after it & I enjoy the lovely flowers.
25th July 2020

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
