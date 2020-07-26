Previous
Jordan T Caught In The Rain ~ by happysnaps
Jordan T Caught In The Rain ~

Another lovely orchid from Katrina @koalagardens
As we brought it inside we knocked a flower off another orchid.
JT thought it looked great on his hat...I agreed.. JT didn’t mind a little rain....
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
Shutterbug ace
JT has class.
July 25th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Orchids! JT looks all dressed up there!
July 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
