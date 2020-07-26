Sign up
Photo 2399
Jordan T Caught In The Rain ~
Another lovely orchid from Katrina
@koalagardens
As we brought it inside we knocked a flower off another orchid.
JT thought it looked great on his hat...I agreed.. JT didn’t mind a little rain....
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
2
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4255
photos
71
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
24th July 2020 2:13pm
Tags
jordan
,
flower.
,
t.
,
hat.
,
orchid.
,
koala.
Shutterbug
ace
JT has class.
July 25th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Orchids! JT looks all dressed up there!
July 25th, 2020
