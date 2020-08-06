Sign up
Photo 2410
Young Corella Huddled High In A Tree ~
So sweet & fluffy so very high up I had to extend my large lens.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
tree.
,
bird.
,
feathers.
,
corella.
Babs
ace
He is trying his best to hide, well spotted.
August 5th, 2020
Diana
ace
At least you spotted him ;-)
August 5th, 2020
