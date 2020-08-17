Sign up
Photo 2421
Of Course I Washed My Feet ~
Before I entered this restaurant.
This swamp hen seemed to give me the haughty look!
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
lake.
,
swamp
,
bird.
,
weed.
,
hen.
