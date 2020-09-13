Previous
The Cygnets Are Growing Up ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2448

The Cygnets Are Growing Up ~

Their feathers are darkening & their necks are growing strong.
Their beaks are starting to show some red & they have such elegance already.

13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Valerie Chesney
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture as one follows the other
September 12th, 2020  
