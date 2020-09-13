Sign up
Photo 2448
The Cygnets Are Growing Up ~
Their feathers are darkening & their necks are growing strong.
Their beaks are starting to show some red & they have such elegance already.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4353
photos
72
followers
75
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
10th September 2020 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
feathers.
,
swan.
,
cygnets.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture as one follows the other
September 12th, 2020
