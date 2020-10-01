Previous
Mayhem at the Lake ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2466

Mayhem at the Lake ~

The poor Darter in the middle dared to join the other pair.
The noise & splashing , I thought they would tear him apart.
He eventually managed to fly off & the pair continued as if nothing had happened.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Photo Details

