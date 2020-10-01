Sign up
Photo 2466
Mayhem at the Lake ~
The poor Darter in the middle dared to join the other pair.
The noise & splashing , I thought they would tear him apart.
He eventually managed to fly off & the pair continued as if nothing had happened.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Tags
water.
,
lake.
,
bird.
,
splash.
,
darter.
,
sings.
