Previous
Next
I Don't Want To Be Rude But ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2559

I Don't Want To Be Rude But ~

I was here first..

This Ibis seemed to be trying to ignore the bats.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
701% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ❀ ace
It would take a lot of effort for me to ignore them, lol. Cool shot of them both together .... well, sort of together.
January 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise