Photo 2559
I Don't Want To Be Rude But ~
I was here first..
This Ibis seemed to be trying to ignore the bats.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
31st December 2020 9:35am
tree.
lake.
bird.
ibis.
bats.
Anne ❀
ace
It would take a lot of effort for me to ignore them, lol. Cool shot of them both together .... well, sort of together.
January 1st, 2021
