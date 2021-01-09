Sign up
Photo 2566
Pineapple Lily... Eucomis comosa ~
Grown from a bulb this unusual lily flowers once a year , the flower stem lasting for up to 6 weeks.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4567
photos
74
followers
76
following
2566
Tags
flower.
,
lily.
,
pineapple.
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
January 8th, 2021
