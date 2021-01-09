Previous
Pineapple Lily... Eucomis comosa ~ by happysnaps
Pineapple Lily... Eucomis comosa ~

Grown from a bulb this unusual lily flowers once a year , the flower stem lasting for up to 6 weeks.
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
January 8th, 2021  
