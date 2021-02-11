Sign up
Photo 2599
Katydid In My Native Gardenia Tree ~
I hope she/he doesn't eat too many leaves. ha-ha.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
7
2
1
365
6th February 2021 11:19am
leaves.
tree.
katydid.
cricket.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh , isnt he beautiful -- what a great find and capture - fav
February 10th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Great find and capture!
February 10th, 2021
