Morning Walk by the Lake ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2630

Morning Walk by the Lake ~

Such a beautiful sunny morning to walk.
I saw so many feathers floating in the lake.

The swallows are here in huge nunbers.
The blue-billed duck swam serenely.

The Plovers protected their nest.
Mushrooms after the rain & the fountain looked great.
The lovely cottonwood hibiscus were open..
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Kathy A ace
This is a lovely collage. The rain is bucketing down here today
March 13th, 2021  
