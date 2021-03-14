Sign up
Photo 2630
Morning Walk by the Lake ~
Such a beautiful sunny morning to walk.
I saw so many feathers floating in the lake.
The swallows are here in huge nunbers.
The blue-billed duck swam serenely.
The Plovers protected their nest.
Mushrooms after the rain & the fountain looked great.
The lovely cottonwood hibiscus were open..
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Kathy A
ace
This is a lovely collage. The rain is bucketing down here today
March 13th, 2021
close