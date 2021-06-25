Sign up
Photo 2733
Elegant Grey Heron ~
This beauty was wading through the shallow water in the lake..
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
19th June 2021 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water.
,
lake.
,
bird.
,
heron.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
He has a very elegant stance as he waits for movemen t in the water and a tasty treat !!
June 24th, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
Lovely capture
June 24th, 2021
