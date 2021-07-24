Sign up
Photo 2762
I Know Where I'm Flying ~
This beauty leisurely flew across the lake in front of me.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
2
2
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
water.
,
lake.
,
bird.
,
wings.
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful !
July 23rd, 2021
Lou Ann
Such a great photo. Love your framing too.
July 23rd, 2021
