A Beautiful Stand Of Paperbark Trees ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2788

A Beautiful Stand Of Paperbark Trees ~

These beautiful trees always attract me & my camera.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Carrie Shepeard
Love the beauty of this capture!
August 18th, 2021  
Babs ace
One of my favourite trees.
August 19th, 2021  
