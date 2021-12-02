Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2893
Pretty Poinciana Flower ~
Fully flowering & last years seed pods still attached..
2nd December 2021
2nd Dec 21
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4894
photos
80
followers
79
following
792% complete
View this month »
2886
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A315G
Taken
28th November 2021 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree.
,
flower.
,
sky.
,
seed.
,
pods.
,
poinciana.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! Valerie , they are so beautiful ! fav
December 1st, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
This is stunning!
December 1st, 2021
Poppo Livy
ace
They are coming out here also but they don't seem to be that prolific this year
December 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close