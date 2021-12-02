Previous
Pretty Poinciana Flower ~ by happysnaps
Pretty Poinciana Flower ~


Fully flowering & last years seed pods still attached..
2nd December 2021 2nd Dec 21

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! Valerie , they are so beautiful ! fav
December 1st, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
This is stunning!
December 1st, 2021  
Poppo Livy ace
They are coming out here also but they don't seem to be that prolific this year
December 1st, 2021  
