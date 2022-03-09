Previous
Flower For Katrina ~ by happysnaps
Flower For Katrina ~

For my daughter Katrina @koalagardens
Successful surgery & in ICU at the moment..
Talked to her this am & which was wonderful to hear her voice.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful , Hugs and best wishes to you both .!
March 8th, 2022  
