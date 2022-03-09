Sign up
Photo 2990
Flower For Katrina ~
For my daughter Katrina
@koalagardens
Successful surgery & in ICU at the moment..
Talked to her this am & which was wonderful to hear her voice.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4991
photos
81
followers
79
following
819% complete
View this month »
Tags
flower.
,
hospital.
,
daughter.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful , Hugs and best wishes to you both .!
March 8th, 2022
