Photo 3031
12 In The Bouquet ~
!2 beautiful Gerberas from a friend.
I tested negative today. Hurrah!
My husband tested positive again so.......
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5032
photos
79
followers
78
following
Tags
gift.
,
flower.
,
friend.
,
gerbera.
