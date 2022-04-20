Previous
12 In The Bouquet ~ by happysnaps
12 In The Bouquet ~

!2 beautiful Gerberas from a friend.
I tested negative today. Hurrah!
My husband tested positive again so.......
Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
