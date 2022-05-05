Previous
Water Hen & Reflection ~ by happysnaps
Think this is an Australian dusky moor hen.
So placidly gliding through the lake.
Creating a lovely reflection.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Valerie Chesney

ace
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the way she is gliding smoothly through the waters , Such a pretty water bird !
May 4th, 2022  
