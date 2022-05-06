Sign up
Photo 3048
An Ibis Population ~
This spot always has Ibis..(bin chickens) flying & roosting in the trees.
I so like the way they seem to wrap themselves in their wings.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
Tags
tree.
,
lake.
,
bird.
,
wings.
,
ibis.
