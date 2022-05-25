Previous
Lorikeet Overload ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3067

Lorikeet Overload ~

Late afternoon walk last Saturday along the lake & came upon these Lorikeets greedily feeding.
The noise was deafening.
Valerie Chesney

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Wow! amazing sight! I will never see that anywhere around here!
May 24th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 24th, 2022  
