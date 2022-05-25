Sign up
Photo 3067
Lorikeet Overload ~
Late afternoon walk last Saturday along the lake & came upon these Lorikeets greedily feeding.
The noise was deafening.
25th May 2022
25th May 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5068
photos
81
followers
79
following
3060
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
3067
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
21st May 2022 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird.
,
fence.
,
seed.
,
lorikeets.
,
feed.
*lynn
ace
Wow! amazing sight! I will never see that anywhere around here!
May 24th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 24th, 2022
