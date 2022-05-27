Sign up
Photo 3069
Flying in & Flying Out ~
The lorikeets sit in the gum tree next door & wait for the seed to appear in their dishes.
Then they fly in & out, down on the ground for dropped seed. Delightful.
27th May 2022
27th May 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
8
365
NIKON D3300
26th May 2022 2:46pm
tree.
fly.
bird.
seed.
lorikeets.
