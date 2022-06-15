Previous
A Lovely Orchid Surprise ~ . by happysnaps
A Lovely Orchid Surprise ~ .

This orchid flowered in February with a double bloom.
Flowers finished I placed the pot outside til next year.
Tidying the garden I found this beauty almost hidden/ another double.
Delightful.
15th June 2022

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
