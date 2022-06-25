Previous
Wood Fungi ~ by happysnaps
Wood Fungi ~


This lichen/fungi was like "tooled leather" flowers.
Had a wonderful walk through the rain forest Park only 15 mins drive.
Walked with my other daughter Shayle who is also a keen photographer.
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
